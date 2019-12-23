Two men arrested for killing an off duty SAISD Officer
Photo: SAISD Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of an off-duty San Antonio ISD police officer.
23-year old Jorge Lopez and 29-year-old Alfredo Martinez were arrested on capital murder charges for the death of Officer Cliff Martinez.
Officer Martinez was working security at an IHOP on Hot Wells Boulevard early Saturday morning when a fight broke out in the restaurant.
Officer Martinez was trying to stop the fight which ended up in the parking lot.
That’s when he was assaulted then twice run over by the car the two men were in. Police say Lopez was behind the wheel.
Martinez, a 28 year veteran of the SAISD Police Department, died at the scene.