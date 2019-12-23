      Weather Alert

Two men arrested for killing an off duty SAISD Officer

Don Morgan
Dec 23, 2019 @ 5:56am
Officer Cliff Martinez
Photo: SAISD Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of an off-duty San Antonio ISD police officer.

23-year old Jorge Lopez and 29-year-old Alfredo Martinez were arrested on capital murder charges for the death of Officer Cliff Martinez.

Officer Martinez was working security at an IHOP on Hot Wells Boulevard  early Saturday morning when a fight broke out in the restaurant.

Officer Martinez was trying to stop the fight which ended up in the parking lot.

That’s when he was assaulted then twice run over by the car the two men were in. Police say Lopez was behind the wheel.

Martinez, a 28 year veteran of the SAISD Police Department, died at the scene.

TAGS
Alfredo Martinez Jorge Lopez Officer Cliff Martinez Police Officer killed SAISD
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP