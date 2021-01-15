      Weather Alert

Two men arrested for vicious attack on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

Don Morgan
Jan 15, 2021 @ 11:14am
Zachary Wiatrek Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA nEWS) — Two men have been arrested in connection with an assault that took place last week on the Northeast Side.

26 year old Cosmo Rodriguez was assaulted on Perrin Beitel road on January 7th. The attack was recorded and then shared on social media.

Several people who saw the video recognized the attackers.

They helped police track down 23 year old Zachary Wiatrek and 27 year old Aurelio Elizondo Jr.

Zachary Wiatrek
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
Airelio Elizondo Jr.
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

Both men have been charged with Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury and more charges may be filed against them.

Rodriguez survived the attack.

TAGS
Perrin Beitel attack San Antonio
