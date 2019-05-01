Two men arrested in Bulverde for stealing dozens of vehicles
By Dennis Foley
May 1, 2019 @ 4:36 PM
Photo: Comal County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nearly two dozen stolen vehicles were recovered from a lot in Bulverde Tuesday.

Photo: Comal County Sheriff’s Office

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says it, along with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant in Bulverde as part of an auto theft investigation.

On the scene, they say they found and recovered 22 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of $205,000.

Photo: Comal County Sheriff’s Office

They also arrested 35-year-old Michael Pihota and 45-year-old Kristopher Kerholder.

Both men are being held in Comal County and each face felony theft charges.

Guadalupe County officials say their investigation into the thefts continue.

