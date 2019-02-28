Two men arrested in Northampton shooting video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Arrests have been made in a Converse shooting that captured national attention on social media last year.

Last July, the victims of the shooting arrived to a home in the 8300 block of Jaybrook Drive in the recently-annexed Northampton community at around 4 a.m. that day.

When they pulled up, they say two men crouching between a privacy fence and a tree.

The people in the car then called police to detail the shady activity.

While they were on the phone — and filming what was going on on a phone — the two men and a third who later joined them started shooting at their car.

Converse police say they arrested 21-year-old Carlos Romero and 24-year-old Dimitri Lavalais Thursday. Lavalais was served an arrest warrant while he was sitting in the Bexar County Jail on an unrelated charge. Romero was arrested by Converse police at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Both men have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Police plan to additionally charge them with multiple counts of Deadly Conduct.

Police are actively searching for a third suspect.