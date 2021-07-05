Two men crash car into Vietnamese restaurant on San Antonio’s St. Mary’s Strip

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after driving into a Vietnamese restaurant on the St. Mary’s Strip.
San Antonio police say 26-year-old Joey Rodriguez and 26-year-old Jesus Losoya crashed into Singhs in the 2800 block of North St. Mary’s Street at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, doing major structural damage to the building. Both men were uncooperative and belligerent with police.
Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital by EMS where hospital staff found narcotics on him. He is expected to face charges.
Losoya was arrested for public intoxication.