Two men engage in a gunfight outside a San Antonio sports bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they heard gunshots coming from a West Side sports bar.
It was around 12:30 A.M. Thursday when two men started shooting at each other in the parking lot of Roxy Sports Bar on Wurzbach Road.
During the exchange of gunfire, one of the men was shot twice in the back. The other man ran away and the search for him is still on.
The injured man who was the first one to start shooting was brought to University Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are trying to determine why the men engaged in the gunfight.