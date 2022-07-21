Two men face capital murder charges in fiery San Antonio double homicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men accused of shooting a man and a woman in the head before setting their house on fire were arrested Wednesday.
KSAT-TV reported Thursday 24-year-olds Juan Antonio Reyes and John Bishop Torres were separately arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Wednesday night.
Firefighters found the body of 39-year-old Sergio Soto and a woman — identified by KSAT-TV as Soto’s aunt — July 7th after they put out a fire at the victims’ Waverly Avenue home on San Antonio’s west side.
The fire department called homicide detectives when they noticed blood on the head of both people. An autopsy later found both had been shot in the head.
Investigators say surveillance video showed three men leaving the house before the fire. That video helped them identify Reyes and Torres, leading to their arrests.
The suspects have now been charged with capital murder.