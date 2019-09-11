Two men rob another man waiting with broken down truck in Kendall County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was robbed in Bergheim Tuesday waiting for help for his broken down work truck.
The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim had pulled his broken down work truck off the roadway in the area of Fuller Drive and Remington Drive.
While he was waiting for help from the office, the sheriff’s office said a black mid-2000s Ford truck with red pin-striping, black wheels, and California license plates that included the letters KMS, pulled up behind the work truck.
Two white men — who the victim did not know — approached the victim and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.
They then demanded the victim’s cell phone and wallet. One of the robbers also grabbed the keys to the work truck and left on Remington Drive.
The suspects are described by the sheriff’s office as white men. One had a white muscle shirt on, a red baseball cap and no facial hair. The other had blue jeans and a blue shirt on, sporting a goatee.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, you are being asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 830-249-9721 or Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 800-348-LEAD.