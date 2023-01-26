Two men sent to the hospital after shooting at San Antonio bar

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are recovering after they were shot at a West Side bar.

The men were involved in a fight outside the bar in the 900 block of Frio City Road at around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday.

Police found both victims in the parking lot. One had been shot in the back, the other in the arm.

They’re both said to be in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police are currently looking for two people, a man and a woman, who were running from the scene after the shooting.

At this point, officers don’t know what started the argument but they will continue investigating.