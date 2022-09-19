KTSA KTSA Logo

Two men stabbed in random attacks on San Antonio’s Southwest side

By Don Morgan
September 19, 2022 6:18AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating two random stabbing attacks on the Southwest side.

The first took place just after 3 A.M. Monday at the HEB in the 4100 block of S. New Braunfels.

That’s where a man who was emptying the trash cans in the parking lot was stabbed in the back several times.

The man who attacked him ran off toward Southcross. The victim was brought to Brooke Army Medical center and is expected to recover.

A few minutes later, officers got a call from a VIA bus stop on E. Southcross where a homeless man who was sleeping on a bench was stabbed in the upper body.

He’s also recovering at an area hospital.

Police eventually located the man who stabbed both victims on Goliad. He was taken into custody and police haven’t said why he attacked the two victims.

The investigation continues.

 

