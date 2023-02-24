Two men suspected of February 16 murder in Northeast Bexar County taken into custody

Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are behind bars on charges they killed a man in Northeast Bexar County last week.

32 year old Duniel Valladares-Fernandez was shot February 16 on Winsford Drive.

Deputies were called to the scene and found him with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He died at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies located video of the shooting which also showed the license plate number of the vehicle used by the shooters.

The car was spotted in Atascosa County, where deputies stopped the driver and brought him into custody.

The second man was arrested a short time later.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says one of the men, 24 year old Adiz Fernandez Rivas, is accused of shooting Valladares-Fernandez. The second man has been identified as 34 year old Marco Moreno Vasquez.

The Sheriff believes the shooting was due to a disagreement over money.

The investigation continues.