Two mobile homes on San Antonio’s West Side hit by bullets

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to a West Side mobile home park early Thursday morning.

KSAT-12 reports two of the mobile homes at Westwood Estates Mobile Home Park on West Military were struck by stray bullets.

The residents woke up at around 4:30 A.M. to the sound of gunshots and called police.

Officers found that bullets had entered two of the mobile homes but no injuries were reported.

There’s no word on whether or not the homes were targeted.

Investigators are looking for witnesses but at this point there is no description of the shooter.