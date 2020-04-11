Two more coronavirus-related deaths at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two more residents of Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. One patient was a Caucasian male in his 80s, the other was a Hispanic female in her 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in San Antonio and Bexar County is 24, with twelve of them being from the nursing center on East Southcross. As of Friday, 74 residents and 27 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Aside from Southeast, there are no other localized outbreaks at nursing homes in Bexar County, and we’re grateful for that,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Friday.
While two facilities, River City Care Center and Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, have been designated to take in area nursing home patients who test positive for COVID-19, Nirenberg says those at Southeast Nursing will not be relocated.
Of 665 coronavirus cases in San Antonio and Bexar County, 89 are hospitalized, and 44 are on ventilators. Ninety-two have recovered.
“The stress on resources at local hospitals also remains manageable,” said Nirenberg.
He reports that more than 2,00 beds and 541 ventilators are available.