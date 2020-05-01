Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Bexar County, 1,374 cases
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has increased by 48 to 1,374. Those numbers come as local health officials ramp up testing.
“Currently, we have the capacity to test 1600 individuals every day here in San Antonio and Bexar County,” said Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger. “We would like to grow that to 3,000 tests.”
She says they have a plan for how to do that and they hope to reach that benchmark by June.
Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday evening, bringing the total to 48.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg reports that 638 patients have recovered.
For a breakdown of the numbers for San Antonio and Bexar County, a look at the dashboard and to make an appointment to get tested, visit the City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 page.