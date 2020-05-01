      Weather Alert

Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Bexar County, 1,374 cases

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 30, 2020 @ 9:30pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has increased by 48 to 1,374.  Those numbers come as local health officials ramp up testing.

“Currently, we have the capacity to test 1600 individuals every day here in San Antonio and Bexar County,” said Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger. “We would like to grow that to 3,000 tests.”

She says they have a plan  for how to do that and they hope to reach that benchmark by June.

Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday evening, bringing the total to 48.

Mayor  Ron Nirenberg reports that 638 patients have recovered.

For a breakdown of the numbers for San Antonio and Bexar County, a look at the dashboard and to make an appointment to get tested, visit the City of San Antonio’s  COVID-19 page. 

TAGS
Colleen Bridger Coronavirus COVID-19 Ron Nirenberg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost