Two murders, miles and hours apart in southern Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar addresses the media at the scene of a second murder reported on Feb. 11, 2020, in southern Bexar County. (Screenshot: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investing its first two murders of 2020 simultaneously Tuesday.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said the first murder happened sometime overnight in the 1900 block of Sandy Circle, which is near U.S. 281 south of San Antonio.
Family members went to visit the home of a 37-year-old man when a six-year-old relative found the victim’s body in the backyard. The sheriff said it was not clear whether the man had been shot or stabbed. Detectives are currently looking for any leads to help find out what happened and who may have committed the murder.
The second murder happened Tuesday morning, just two miles south of the first murder scene on Mogford Road.
In that case, Salazar said a different 37-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who have some sort of relationship had a disagreement. It is not clear what that disagreement was about, but it escalated to the man shooting the woman multiple times.
The man left the scene after the shooting. A third person, who Salazar said was the daughter of either the man or the woman, called the sheriff’s office. Responding deputies found the victim dead.
The sheriff’s office was able to find the man, who it did not identify, a short time later and took him into custody.
Salazar said there had been an ongoing domestic issue, including one incident the night before that resulted in an injury to the suspect.
The man is expected to face at least a murder charge in that case.