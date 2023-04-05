Two New Braunfels Men Plead Guilty to Selling Misbranded Drugs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two New Braunfels men have pleaded guilty to charges that they bought bulk quantities of drugs, and resold them online.

42 year old Evan Field and 30 year old Michael Diaz enter their pleas in federal court in San Antonio.

The men bought various drugs, including synthetic opioids and benzodiazepines, then resold them. Most of the drugs they were repackaging and shipping throughout the country, were not regulated or approved by the FDA as most regulated in China.

Both men opened websites where purchasers could order the drugs. They included a disclaimer that the drugs were for “research purposes” and “not for human consumption” even though they were aware purchasers were indeed consuming the drugs.

They each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for August 8, 2023.