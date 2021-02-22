Two Northside ISD campuses remain closed for storm damage repairs
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two campuses in the Northside Independent School District remain closed to in-person learning. Students at Mora Elementary and Harlan High School will conduct all virtual learning today as repairs continue following winter storm damage.
“We anticipate both campuses will be fully prepared to welcome in-person learners by Tuesday, Feb. 23,” said Superintendent Brian Woods.
As of Sunday afternoon, the majority of NISD schools no longer fall in areas where the boiling of water is recommended.
“However, as a precaution, bottled water will be available at each of our campuses,” said Woods. “We do continue to recommend that in-person learners and staff members bring drinking water if they have it available to them.”