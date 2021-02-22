      Weather Alert

Two Northside ISD campuses remain closed for storm damage repairs

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 22, 2021 @ 6:51am
School zone sign/MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two campuses in the Northside Independent School District remain closed to in-person learning.   Students at Mora Elementary and Harlan High School will conduct all virtual learning today as repairs continue following winter storm damage.

“We anticipate both campuses will be fully prepared to welcome in-person learners by Tuesday, Feb. 23,” said Superintendent Brian Woods.

As of Sunday afternoon, the majority of NISD schools no longer fall in areas where the boiling of water is recommended.

“However, as a precaution, bottled water will be available at each of our campuses,” said Woods. “We do continue to recommend that in-person learners and staff members bring drinking water if they have it available to them.”

 

TAGS
Harlan High School Mora Elementary Northside Independent School District Northside ISD
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas