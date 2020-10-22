Two pedestrians struck and killed on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating two separate pedestrian fatalities that took place Wednesday night.
The first was when a homeless man in his 60’s was crossing West Commerce near North San Joaquin.
He was hit by a minivan and brought to University Hospital where he died. The driver of the minivan did stop.
A few hours later, another man was hit by a car while crossing North Zarzamora at Culebra.
The driver, who had the green light, stopped and helped the victim until police arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the drivers in both cases will not face charges.