Two people critically injured in shooting at apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a Northeast side apartment complex.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman Road at 9:45 P.M. Monday. They arrived to find two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds.
It began as an argument between the couple and another woman.
They were standing in the doorway to an apartment. The man closed the door and the shooter fired a shotgun. The blast went through the door and the man and woman inside were hit.
They were brought to Brooke Army Medical center and are in critical condition.
Police were told the female shooter fled the scene.
An investigation is still going on as officers work to determine what caused the argument and the identity of the shooter.