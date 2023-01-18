Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County.
Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped.
After a chase reaching speeds of close to 100 mph, the SUV crashed on I-10 near a Love’s truck stop. Several people were thrown from the vehicle, three survivors being taken to the hospital.
No names have been released.