Two people hospitalized after argument leads to shooting at San Antonio apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two people at a South side apartment complex escalated to violence when the pair pulled guns on each other.

Police say the man and woman were involved in an altercation at Acero Apartments on West Vellalos at around 2:30 A.M. Wednesday.

One of them pulled a gun, then the other pulled theirs and they started shooting at each other.

The woman was hit in the abdomen and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition while the man was shot in the arm. He’s listed in stable condition.

To make matters worse, one of the bullets went into another apartment and hit a water pipe. That caused water to flood into other apartment units.

Police don’t yet know what the couple had been arguing about or who pulled their gun first.

They will continue investigating.