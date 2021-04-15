      Weather Alert

Two people injured in Stone Oak area fire

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 15, 2021 @ 1:12pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One person has been rushed to a hospital after suffering burns in a fire in the Stone Oak area.  The blaze erupted shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on Champion Trail.

” We could see heavy fire at least a mile away because the house is on a hill,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, two people were outside the home, and one of them had suffered serious burns.

“That patient was transported priority one to the hospital for treatment of those burn injuries,” said Arrington.  “Another person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.”

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

 

