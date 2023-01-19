Two people killed in northwest side car crash now identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the names of two men killed in separate vehicles after a Tuesday afternoon crash on the northwest side.

Investigators say the men were killed when a dump truck and an SUV crashed into each other before 3:30 p.m. near Loop 1604 and I-10.

Police say the driver of the dump truck, 25-year-old Jesus Delgado Garcia ran a red light, the collision killing 63-year-old John Hayes at the scene.

KSAT-TV reports Garcia was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.