Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified

By Christian Blood
January 11, 2023 11:02AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.

KSAT-TV reports the shooter has yet to be identified. If you have any information on who might be responsible you are urged to contact Bexar County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 210-335-6000.

