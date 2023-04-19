KTSA KTSA Logo

Two pets die in fire on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

By Don Morgan
April 19, 2023 7:25AM CDT
Two pets die in fire on San Antonio’s Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people escaped after a fire broke out in their kitchen Wednesday morning but they are mourning the loss of a couple of pets.

It was just before 1 A.M. when crews were called to the 6800 block of Mountain Spring Street.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke in the kitchen area of the home but worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Four people living in the home were not hurt but the family’s two pets, a cat and a dog, died in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

