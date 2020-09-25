      Weather Alert

Two planes collide at San Marcos Regional Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two men are hospitalized after a plane crash at San Marcos Regional Airport Thursday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Cessna 172 and a Team Rocket F1 Experimental Aircraft collided while trying to land on the runway around 7:15 pm .

One plane flipped and the other caught fire. An instructor  pilot and a student were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pilot of the other plane had no serious injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

