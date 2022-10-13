Two police officers killed, one seriously injured in overnight shooting

kali9/Getty Images

(BRISTOL, Conn.) — Two police officers have been shot and killed and one left with serious injuries in a shooting that took place overnight in Bristol, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police personnel have been requested to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation of a shooting involving three police officers that reportedly took place on Redstone Hill Road, authorities said.

“There were 3 officers involved in this OIS. We are still working on gathering info & providing a press conference. Once we have a location & time we will update everyone. Please be patient as we are working with investors & all that are involved to gather accurate info,” Connecticut State Police said in a statement released on social media.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” Connecticut State Police said.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.