Two retired law enforcement officers engage in gated Kerrville area neighborhood gunfight, one dead
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Two retired law enforcement officers in Kerr County got into a gunfight with each other in their gated community Monday afternoon, leaving one dead.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said his office got a call about shots being fired in the 500 block of Honor Drive — which is just outside the Kerrville city limits.
Deputies quickly learned that there had been a verbal argument between two neighbors — a 68-year-old retired Houston police officer and a 71-year-old retired U.S. customs officer.
The verbal argument escalated when they each pulled out their guns and shot at each other.
Mart Hanna — the retired police officer — died in the gunfight. Kenneth Brown — the retired customs officer — was uninjured.
Hierholzer said no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues with assistance from the Texas Rangers.