      Weather Alert

Two retired law enforcement officers engage in gated Kerrville area neighborhood gunfight, one dead

Dennis Foley
Dec 15, 2020 @ 4:10pm

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Two retired law enforcement officers in Kerr County got into a gunfight with each other in their gated community Monday afternoon, leaving one dead.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said his office got a call about shots being fired in the 500 block of Honor Drive — which is just outside the Kerrville city limits.

Deputies quickly learned that there had been a verbal argument between two neighbors — a 68-year-old retired Houston police officer and a 71-year-old retired U.S. customs officer.

The verbal argument escalated when they each pulled out their guns and shot at each other.

Mart Hanna — the retired police officer — died in the gunfight.  Kenneth Brown — the retired customs officer — was uninjured.

Hierholzer said no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

TAGS
Kenneth Brown Kerr County Kerrville Mart Hanna Rusty Hierholzer shooting
Popular Posts
San Antonio gang leader whose previous sentence was commuted by President Obama is arrested again
Gov. Abbott deploys DPS to Houston
Bexar County deputies arrest two suspects in connection with murder of roller skater
Woman killed after roller skating in Northeast Bexar County shooting
Atascosa County resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize