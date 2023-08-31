Two Rossville volunteer firefighters returning from a call, injured in crash, one in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two members of the Rossville Volunteer Fire crew are in the hospital after they were injured in a crash.

FOX 29 reports that at around 7 o’clock Wednesday night, the firefighters were returning from a call in which they assisted the Lytle Fire Department fight a fire.

While they were driving the fire truck in the 10900 block of FM 476 when one of the tires blew out.

The firefighter who was driving lost control and the truck rolled over two times.

Both firefighters were rushed to area hospitals. One of them had to be airlifted from the crash scene and is reported to be in critical condition.

The firefighter’s names haven’t been released and the crash is still under investigation.

In a post on Facebook, the Rossville Volunteer Fire Department asked for thoughts and prayers for the firefighters.



Rossville is an unincorporated area in Atascosa County.