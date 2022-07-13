Two San Antonio boys shot while waiting for fruit cups

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two young boys were grazed by bullets as they were waiting for a snack at a West side business.
The boys, ages 9 and 4, were on South Laredo Street when the shots were fired.
One of them was shot in the leg, the other in the foot.
The boys were brought to the hospital and they are both expected to make a full recovery.
Police haven’t released any other details but they spent the afternoon gathering statements from witnesses and looking at surveillance video from the area as they try to track down the shooter.