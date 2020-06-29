Two San Antonio businesses damaged by an electrical fire
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Subway restaurant and a gas station on the West Side have been damaged by a fire.
At around 3 A.M. Monday, officers responded to a burglar alarm in the 700 block of Acme Road.
They could see smoke coming out of the building when they arrived so they called in the fire department.
It didn’t take crews long to extinguish the fire which seems to have started in because of an electrical malfunction in a soda machine in the Subway restaurant.
The flames didn’t spread to the gas station side of the building but there’s a lot of smoke damage so both businesses are closed for now.