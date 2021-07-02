Two San Antonio men drown in Port Aransas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A vacation to Port Aransas takes a tragic turn for a San Antonio family.
On Wednesday morning, a 19 year old man was having trouble while swimming near the South Jetty and his father went in to help.
The 47 year old man, identified as Richard Allen Mireles Jr. soon began having difficulty of his own.
A rescue team was deployed and they were able to pull Mireles Jr. from the water. They performed CPR while was brought to an area hospital, but he died Wednesday evening.
His son was still missing until early Friday morning. The body of Nicholas Austin Mireles was found about 10 feet from the shore while police were patrolling the beach.