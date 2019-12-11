      Weather Alert

Two San Antonio nurses accused of smuggling pain killers

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 10, 2019 @ 7:21pm
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  Two San Antonio nurses have been arrested  on felony  drug charges. Fifty-two-year-old Teresa Dawn Phillips and 56-year-old Teresa Laskowski  were taken into custody at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday after hundreds of pain killers were found in their luggage.

Methodist Healthcare confirms both nurses were employed there.

Here’s the statement obtained by KTSA News:

“We learned today that two employees were arrested while re-entering the country in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. To prioritize patient safety and enforce hospital policy, the two employees will be reported to the Board of Nursing and have been suspended pending further investigation.”

 

