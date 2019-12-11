Two San Antonio nurses accused of smuggling pain killers
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two San Antonio nurses have been arrested on felony drug charges. Fifty-two-year-old Teresa Dawn Phillips and 56-year-old Teresa Laskowski were taken into custody at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday after hundreds of pain killers were found in their luggage.
Methodist Healthcare confirms both nurses were employed there.
Here’s the statement obtained by KTSA News:
“We learned today that two employees were arrested while re-entering the country in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. To prioritize patient safety and enforce hospital policy, the two employees will be reported to the Board of Nursing and have been suspended pending further investigation.”