Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo was scheming with 34-year-old Zena Elisa Dounson to intercept calls and data intended for other phones. Dounson was employed at a local AT&T store at the same time $250,000 worth of cryptocurrency was transferred from someone else’s phone to another one Trujillo was accused of controlling after a SIM card swap.

Court documents say Trujillo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and computer fraud on Tuesday.

Dounson pleaded guilty to the same charges in late September.

Both defendants are set for sentencing January 5, 2023.