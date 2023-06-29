KTSA KTSA Logo

Two San Antonio Police Officers hospitalized after crashing while responding to a call

By Don Morgan
June 29, 2023 5:30AM CDT
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio police officers were involved in a crash while responding to a call Thursday morning.

KSAT-12 reports that it was just before 12:30 A.M. when the officers were heading to the scene in two separate vehicles.

As they approached the West Avenue and Basse Road intersection, one cruiser clipped the other, sending it crashing into a utility pole.

Both officers were injured and were transported to the hospital to be checked out. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries and details on the call they were responding to haven’t been released.

This is a developing story, we will provide more details as they become available.

