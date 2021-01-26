Two San Antonio Police Officers rescue crash victims from burning vehicle
San Antonio Police Department cruiser/KTSA- Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio Police Officers are credited with saving the lives of two people who were stuck inside a burning vehicle.
The crash on Culebra Road happened at around 9 P.M. Monday.
The S-U-V was traveling near Callaghan when it was hit by another vehicle that had run a red light. The impact pushed the S-U-V off the road and into a fence.
Police arrived to find the S-U-V on fire so they grabbed a couple of fire extinguishers. They were able to keep the flames from spreading to the front seat and pulled a man and a woman from the burning vehicle.
They were both brought to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
There’s been no word on the condition of the driver who hit them and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.