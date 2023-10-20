Two San Antonio Police Officers shot, seriously injured while responding to domestic disturbance call on the city’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio Police Officers are in the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 7:30 Thursday night on Amistad pass, located on the city’s Northeast side.

That’s where a man had arrived at a home to pick up his children. He got into an argument with a woman who was inside the home. At some point the man began dumping gasoline on the house and threatened to set it on fire.

The officers arrived on the scene as the man made his way to the second floor, armed with a gun.

They were standing in the cul-de-sac, waiting for back up to arrive when the man started shooting. The first officer who was shot fell to the ground.

The second officer took a bullet as well, but managed to take cover behind his patrol vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the man.

More officers arrived and were able to get the injured officers to safety. That’s when the man gave himself up.

He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

The officers are reported to be in serious condition.

The names of the shooter and the injured officers haven’t been released.