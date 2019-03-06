Two San Antonio Probationary Officers are fired after running from shootout

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two Probationary Officers with the San Antonio Police Department have been fired for running off during a raid.

“These two officers need to look for another profession,” the words of Chief William McManus when it was announced the two Probationary Officers had been let go.

They were with Sergeant Steven Castillo early Monday morning when he responded to a disturbance call on Spring Dale Street.

Castillo and the Probationary Officers confronted a man who fired a shotgun toward them.

Officer Castillo returned fire but the two rookies…. ran off.

Chief McManus says the men were fired but will not face any criminal charges.

“The officer involved shooting on Spring Dale was tragic and unavoidable. I expect that all SAPD officers will respond appropriately to protect their fellow officers in times of danger. In this case, that did not happen and I felt that the appropriate response was to terminate the two probationary officers.”