Two San Antonio residents injured after crashing into neighbor’s garage

By Don Morgan
April 19, 2023 6:59AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — This could make the next neighborhood block party a little uncomfortable.

Two people were sent to the hospital early Wednesday morning after they crashed into their neighbor’s garage.

It happened at around 3 A.M. on Lake Park.

Bexar County Deputies say the driver was simply going too fast when she tried to turn. She lost control and ended up plowing through a neighbor’s garage door.

The driver and a male passenger have been transported to a local hospital and are expected to be recover from their injuries. At this point, no charges have been filed against the driver.

No one in the home was injured.

