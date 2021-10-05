Two Converse schools on lockdown after shots fired near campus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Converse schools are on lockdown after shots were fired near campus.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they were called to the 7400 block of Binz Engleman at around 9 A.M. Tuesday when someone reported hearing gunshots.
Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies and Judson ISD Police responded and established a perimeter around the school. All staff and students at the school are safe.
While deputies investigating, they heard more shots being fired.
That’s when they placed Metzger Middle School on a full lockdown and Escondido Elementary on a perimeter lockdown.
Deputies are searching the area for the shooter and they’re asking motorists to avoid the area until further notice.