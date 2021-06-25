Two San Antonio teens hospitalized following accidental shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police were called to the report of a shooting at a home on the West side early Friday morning.
At around 3:30 A.M., a group of people were drinking alcohol at the home on Southwest 36th Street.
Somebody in the group had a gun and it fired while they were handling it.
The bullet went through that person’s hand and hit another person in the stomach.
Both of the people who were hit are in their teens.
The victim who was shot in the stomach is in critical condition at University Hospital. The teen who had the gun started driving himself to the Emergency Room but stopped and called 9-1-1. He was transported to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.
No charges have been filed at this point but that could change once police finish their investigation.