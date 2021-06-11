Two San Antonio wanted in Seguin for series of armed robberies across South Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is searching for two men connected to multiple aggravated robberies at pharmacies locally and near Houston.
Police said 38-year-old Andre Dupree Jack is accused of robbing a pharmacy in Seguin in separate incidents on December 14, 2020, and on May 8.
In both robberies, Jack reportedly threatened employees with a gun before tying them up and fleeing with money and prescription medication.
Police said Jack is connected to a pharmacy robbery that took place in Pleasanton on October 31, 2020.
Jack and 37-year-old Atseko Factor reportedly attempted an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Sealy, west of Houston, on February 12. Police said both men were arrested and officials found a stolen handgun, zip ties and other items that were used in this string of robberies.
Jack and Factor were held at the Austin County Jail on $350,000 and $250,000 bonds respectively. Both were released on bond.
Police are searching for both men and say they are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS (8477). Cash rewards up to $2,000 are being offered for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.