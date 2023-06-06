Two shot at apartment complex on San Antonio’s West Side. SAPD searching for shooter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever shot two men at an apartment complex on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened at around 12:15 A.M. Tuesday at Westwood Plaza Apartments on Westward Drive.

The victims say they were going to check on someone in one of the buildings at the complex when they were confronted by a man who stepped out of an apartment unit. He allegedly started asking questions, then fired several shots at the men.

They were both brought to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooter ran off and police are still searching for him.

Police didn’t disclose what the shooter was asking the victims before he shot them and no names have been released.