Two shot at park on San Antonio’s South side

Don Morgan
Dec 28, 2021 @ 5:15am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating an early morning shooting at a park on the South side.

KSAT-12 reports that it was just before 2 A.M. Tuesday when two teenagers, 16 and 19 year old, were at Kingsborough Park on Felps.

Somebody in a black Kia Soul started shooting. One of the victims was hit in the head, the other in the back.

The shooter then fled the scene. The victims are at Brooke Army Medical Center. One is in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

