Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were shot while leaving a Walmart parking lot on San Antonio’s far northwest side Friday afternoon.
San Antonio police said there was some sort of spat between two parties in front of the store on Potranco and Loop 1604 at around 3 p.m. A witness told police they both got into their cars and were leaving the parking lot, ready to pull onto the Loop 1604.
Police said the driver in one of those cars — an off-duty Schertz police officer, according to KENS-TV — shot at the other car, striking the 40-year-old man and 39-year-old woman in the car.
Police said the shooter called 911 and stayed at the scene until officers arrived.
It is not clear what prompted the shooting or what the argument was about.
The off-duty officer was taken in by investigators and is expected to face at least two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said they are still investigating.