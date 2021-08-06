      Weather Alert

Two shot in parking lot of San Antonio apartment complex

Don Morgan
Aug 6, 2021 @ 5:47am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on the Northeast side sends two people to the hospital.

Police were called to the Artisan at Salado Creek Apartments on Binz-Engleman at around 1 A.M. Friday.

When they arrived, they found the victims, a 21 year old female and a 32 year old male, in the parking lot and several bullet casings on the ground.

The victims are recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center.

One of them told police three people were doing the shooting. It’s believed they drove off in a white colored car.

