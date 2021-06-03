Two shot while sitting in San Antonio parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are recovering after they were shot while sitting in an East side parking lot.
At around 11 P.M. Wednesday, a man and a woman were sitting in their car talking to another woman in the parking lot on Sanders Street. Someone in another car pulled up and started shooting, hitting the man in the leg and the woman he was talking to was shot in the chest.
They were able to drive away and call for help. Both were transported to area hospitals. The female victim is in critical condition while the male victim is in stable condition.
The woman who was in the car with him and a baby who was in the back seat were not hurt.
Police continue to look for the shooter. A description of the shooter’s car was not released.