Two skiers rescued from avalanche at New Mexico ski resort, officials say
By ABC News
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 4:11 PM

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock(TAOS, N.M.) — Two skiers have been rescued after they were trapped in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, according to officials from the ski resort.

The men were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche sent snow pummeling down a mountain around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc., told ABC News.

Rescuers dug the skiers out and transported them to a local clinic, Stagg said. Their conditions are not known.

Two skiers have been rescued after they were trapped in an avalanche at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, according to officials from the ski resort.

The men were trapped for 22 minutes after the avalanche sent snow pummeling down a mountain around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Chris Stagg, vice president of Taos Ski Valley, Inc., told ABC News.

Rescuers dug the skiers out and transported them to a local clinic, Stagg said. Their conditions are not known.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Federal agents aren’t getting paid during shutdown, but also have to pay for expenses Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad Number of federal workers seeking US jobless aid doubles ‘He just drank too much’: Heartbreaking 911 call released in death of young fraternity member Police find WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s niece after she was abducted in PA Q&A: Trump and the State of the Union address
Comments