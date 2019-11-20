      Weather Alert

Two stabbed during fight at a San Antonio shopping mall

Don Morgan
Nov 20, 2019 @ 5:13am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight at North Star Mall ends with two people recovering from stab wounds.

This happened just after 8:30 P.M. Tuesday when a fight started between two groups of men inside the mall on San Pedro Avenue.

Customers scattered and someone pulled a knife.

There’s been no reports of any bystanders getting hurt but two men involved in the fight were stabbed.

They were brought to University Hospital and they are expected to recover.

Police took several people into custody.

