Two state lawmakers from San Antonio want Texans to vote on time change issue
Photo: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s one thing many Democrats and Republicans can agree on –they hate the time change.
Republican State Rep. Lyle Larson of San Antonio and Democratic Senator Jose Menendez both have filed bills that would allow Texans to vote on the issue.
“The practice of changing our clocks is nonsensical and has significant drawbacks,” said Larson, who filed HB 1405. “We want to give Texans an opportunity to vote on ending this practice by choosing between standard time year round or daylight saving time year round.”
Menendez says disrupting our sleep cycle by moving our clocks back and forth twice a year adversely affects our health.
“Since repeatedly changing our clocks impacts the safety and health of our constituents, we believe that the people of Texas need to vote and make the ultimate decision to address this,” said Menendez, who filed SB 471. “This bill will allow Texans to pick a time they feel is best for them.
Critics of daylight saving time argue that it leaves their children waiting for the school bus early in the morning when it’s still dark. Arizona and Hawaii have opted out of daylight saving time.
By the way, daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.